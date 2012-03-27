KHARTOUM Sudan's army has been fighting South Sudan's armed forces for a second day on the Sudanese side of their shared border but Khartoum wants no return to war, the country's security chief said on Tuesday.

"We hope this will be no full war," Mohammed Atta al-Moula, head of Sudan's national security and intelligence services, told reporters. "We have no intentions beyond liberating our (occupied) land."

He said Sudan President Omar Hassan al-Bashir had postponed talks with his southern counterpart Salva Kiir, scheduled for April 3, because the climate was no longer healthy for talks after border clashes broke out on Monday.

(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Andrew Heavens)