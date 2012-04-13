Kremlin denies plotting coup, assassination in Montenegro
MOSCOW/PODGORICA The Kremlin on Monday rejected "irresponsible" allegations by Montenegro that Russia was involved in a plot to assassinate its prime minister.
NAIROBI South Sudan said on Friday it could withdraw its troops from the Heglig oilfield, which it seized on Tuesday over its border dispute with Sudan, if the United Nations deployed neutral forces in the area.
"Such withdrawal would happen if the United Nations could commit to deploying neutral forces to Heglig which could be present in the area until a settlement between the two parties is reached," a presidential statement released at the South Sudan embassy in Nairobi said.
BAGHDAD The U.S. military is not in Iraq "to seize anybody's oil", Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said, distancing himself from remarks by President Donald Trump at the start of a visit to Iraq on Monday.
MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte operated a "death squad" while mayor of Davao city, giving cash and orders for police and assassins to murder criminals, according to a former policeman who said he was involved in the clandestine killings.