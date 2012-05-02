UNITED NATIONS The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved a resolution on Wednesday that threatens Sudan and South Sudan with sanctions if the east African neighbours fail to halt an escalating conflict and resume negotiations on disputes within two weeks.

The U.N. Council resolution on Sudan and South Sudan, former civil war foes that split when the south seceded last year, follows weeks of border fighting that have raised fears Khartoum and Juba could launch an all-out war, after failing to resolve a string of disputes over oil revenues and border demarcation.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Jackie Frank)