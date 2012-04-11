KHARTOUM Sudan has stopped all talks with South Sudan on ending a row over oil payments and other disputes after new fighting broke out in the oil-producing border area, Sudan's state radio said on Wednesday.

Khartoum would immediately withdraw its negotiating team from talks sponsored by the African Union in Addis Ababa and also order a general army mobilisation, the radio said. It gave no further details.

Sudan earlier accused Juba of having attacked the disputed Heglig border area where Sudan controls a large oil field vital to its economy. South Sudan said its army had acted in self defence after being attacked by Sudanese forces from Heglig.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Ulf Laessing)