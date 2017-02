WASHINGTON The United States, Britain and Norway issued a joint statement on Friday saying they are deeply concerned by the Sudanese government's "de facto" expulsion of a U.N. humanitarian official.

On Sunday, the United Nations said Sudanese authorities had declined to renew a permit for the head of its humanitarian coordination office in Khartoum, Ivo Freijsen, saying he was being effectively expelled from the country.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)