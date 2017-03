PARIS SITA UK, a subsidiary of French water and waste group Suez Environnement (SEVI.PA), said on Thursday it signed a 900 million-euro ($1.22 billion) deal with the West London Waste Authority to recover energy from residual waste over the next 25 years.

Sita UK was part of a consortium which also includes Scottish Widows Investment Partners and the ITOCHU Corporation.

The consortium will design, finance, build and operate an energy recovery plant with a capacity of 300,000 tonnes of residual municipal waste a year.

