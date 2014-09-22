ZURICH Swiss pump maker Sulzer (SUN.S) said it had ended talks over a merger with Dresser-Rand Group Inc DRC.N after Germany's Siemens (SIEGn.DE) offered to buy the U.S. oilfield equipment maker for $7.6 billion (4.6 billion pounds).

"Sulzer has terminated the talks with Dresser-Rand," Sulzer spokesman Verena Goelkel said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The Swiss firm, which is controlled by Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, had said last week it was in non-exclusive talks with Dresser-Rand.

Siemens said earlier on Monday it was offering $7.6 billion for Dresser-Rand. The Financial Times said on Friday General Electric (GE.N) may also be mulling a bid.

Sulzer shares were indicated to open 1.8 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer. JBPRE04

