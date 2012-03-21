TOKYO Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings (8309.T) tumbled more than 6 percent on Wednesday after a report its unit, Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust and Banking Co, could be fined over suspected insider trading.

Sumitomo Mitsui fell 6.2 percent to 274 yen.

The Nikkei newspaper said Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission plans to recommend the Financial Services Agency fine Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust on suspected insider trading activity in a 2010 global share offering by Japan's top oil and gas explorer, Inpex Corp (1605.T).

Inpex shares were down 1.9 percent.

Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust said it was under investigation by the securities watchdog.

(Reporting By Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)