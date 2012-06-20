Unilever, Lloyds help FTSE edge higher
LONDON Britain's top share index edged up on Wednesday as Lloyds reported its highest annual profit in a decade and Unilever promised a far-reaching review.
PARIS U.S. private equity firm Sun Capital Partners has appointed Morgan Stanley to sell DBApparel, the maker of Wonderbra, Dim and Playtex lingerie, in a deal that could fetch more than 600 million euros (483 million pounds), French daily newspaper Les Echos said on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources.
The business, which Sun Capital bought from Sara Lee SLE.N six years ago, has seen its profitability increase sixfold following a restructuring, but its sales have declined as women cut down on lingerie spending due to the economic crisis in Europe, DBApparel's main market.
Sun Capital could consider refinancing DBApparel, which has no debt, if the business does not fetch a satisfactory valuation, the newspaper said, citing the same sources.
Sun Capital and Morgan Stanley were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Elena Berton and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
NEW YORK Oil prices fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday on expectations of another surge in U.S. inventories, retreating from multi-week highs hit in the previous session after OPEC signalled optimism over its deal with other producers to curb output.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group signalled a complete recovery from the financial crisis on Wednesday with its highest full-year profit in a decade, boosting the British government's ambition to return it to full private ownership in the next few months.