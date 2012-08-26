Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
SYDNEY Australian miner Sundance Resources (SDL.AX) on Monday said it has accepted a lower takeover offer worth A$1.37 billion ($1.42 billion) from China's Hanlong Group, a move that could potentially conclude a deal that has dragged on for a year.
The two firms agreed to a price of 45 cents a share compared with 57 cents earlier as iron ore prices near a three-year low.
Mining deals have cooled as demand from China falls, prompting global miners to cut jobs and put expansion plans on hold as they focus on arresting a slide in profits.
"The Board believes that the revised offer is worthy of putting to shareholders in light of several key considerations," Sundance Chairman George Jones said in a statement.
The deal, which still needs funding support from China Development Bank and final approvals from the Cameroon and Congo governments, is expected to be completed by mid-December, Sundance said.
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is mulling changes to how it calculates U.S. trade deficits in a way that would likely help bolster political arguments to renegotiate key trade deals, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people involved in the discussions.