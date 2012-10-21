MELBOURNE China's Hanlong Group took a big step towards sealing a long-delayed $1.4 billion (875 million pounds) takeover of Sundance Resources (SDL.AX) by securing a loan commitment from China Development Bank, with the news sending the Australian firm's shares up 9 percent on Monday.

Sundance said the bank has agreed to provide Hanlong a debt facility of up to $1.022 billion, subject to credit approval processes, and added Hanlong had also received a commitment from Bank of Deyang Co Ltd to finance loans for the remainder.

Sundance was targeted last year by Hanlong for its Mbalam iron ore project on the border of Cameroon and the Republic of Congo, a new source of iron ore that could help trim China's dependence on the big three iron ore producers, Vale (VALE5.SA), Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) and BHP Billiton (BHP.AX).

The takeover, now expected to close on January 8, had been delayed due to China Development Bank's reluctance to sign off on a loan for the deal and earlier delays in securing mining agreements with the governments of Cameroon and Congo.

Investor relief that Hanlong was closer to lining up funding saw Sundance shares jump as much as 9 percent when they opened on Monday after more than two weeks on a trading halt.

But the stock, last up 6 percent at A$0.36, continued to trade 20 percent below the value of Hanlong's A$0.45 a share offer, reflecting lingering uncertainty the deal will go ahead within three months.

