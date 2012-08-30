PERTH Sundance Resources (SDL.AX) said on Wednesday it expects its $4.7 billion (2.9 billion pounds) iron ore mine on the Congo-Cameroon border to begin production in mid-2016, provided a takeover by China's Hanlong Group goes through in December.

The iron ore mine, known as the Mbalam iron ore project, is seen as a major new source of iron ore that could help pare China's dependence on Australia and Brazil for the key steel-making ingredient.

"If the deal gets done at the end of the year, then there is going to be some period of time for the project funding. We would expect to start (construction) middle of next year and then there's a three-year construction period," the company's chief executive Giulio Casello told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Australian company this week accepted a $1.4 billion takeover offer from private Chinese company Hanlong Group. Hanlong cut its offer, first announced a year ago, under pressure from its financiers in Beijing, to reflect a recent slide in iron ore prices and iron ore miners' share prices.

Iron ore prices have fallen by about a third in the past two months as a sluggish global economy has forced steel mills to cut production.

The long delay on the Sundance deal, now expected to be completed in December, has held up the project which is seen as key to economic growth in the Republic of Congo and Cameroon.

The company expects to receive mining permits and approvals for the Mbalam iron ore mine by December, in time for the Hanlong deal to close as planned.

"We don't expect to have any issue on having that by the December timeframe," Casello said.

Once it begins production, the mine will supply China with 35 million tonnes a year of iron ore. This compares with Australia's No. 3 iron ore miner Fortescue Metals (FMG.AX), which is producing at a rate of 55 million tonnes a year.

Casello said he was not concerned about the recent slowdown in Chinese demand for commodities, a development that has spurred several Australian companies to shelve major resource projects.

"Whatever is happening in China is short-term," Casello said.

"What's happening at the moment in the iron ore price is a short term dip, but we are very strong believers in the long term of China...Demand for iron ore is going to continue to grow as they grow and build more infrastructure," he added.

"In the end, China wants this project."

Investors took a dimmer view, pummelling Sundance's shares along with other iron ore miners' shares on concerns about the outlook for iron ore demand. The stock last traded down 5.5 percent at A$0.307, 32 percent below Hanlong's offer price.

(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Richard Pullin)