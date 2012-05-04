HONG KONG Shares in Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd (0016.HK) fell 1.8 percent after trading resumed on Friday afternoon, following a company announcement that former chairman Walter Kwok had been arrested.

The Hong Kong-based property developer said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange that Walter Kwok, eldest of the three Kwok brothers and a non-executive board member, had informed the company that he had been arrested on Thursday night by Hong Kong anti-graft body the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), and had since been released on bail.

The company's shares, which were suspended on Friday morning, were down 1.3 percent at HK$93.10 at 0506 GMT, lagging a 0.7 percent drop in the broader index .HSI.

(Reporting By Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Chris Lewis)