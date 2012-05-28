HONG KONG Raymond Kwok, co-chairman of Hong Kong developer Sun Hung Kai Properties (0016.HK), returned to the city's anti-corruption agency on Monday, Hong Kong cable television reported, as an investigation into Asia's largest developer continues.

Five of those connected to Sun Hung Kai arrested in the investigation were expected to appear, according to sources involved in the case.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), which is leading the investigation, has not laid any charges. It may extend bail on Monday, charge those arrested or let them go with an option to re-arrest them at a later date.

Hong Kong's highest-profile graft scandal saw the arrests of Thomas and Raymond Kwok in March.

Their estranged brother, Walter, was arrested earlier this month, widening a probe that has also netted Thomas Chan, the board member in charge of land purchases, and Rafael Hui, Hong Kong's chief secretary from 2005 to 2007 and a friend of the Kwoks since childhood.

