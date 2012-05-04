The company logo of Sun Hung Kai Properties is seen outside its headquarters in Hong Kong in this March 30, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

HONG KONG Shares in two companies run by Hong Kong billionaire brothers Thomas and Raymond Kwok were suspended on Friday, the companies said in separate filings to the stock exchange.

Trading in Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd (0016.HK) and its unit SunEvision Holdings Ltd (8008.HK) was halted ahead of the release of price sensitive information, the filings said. A spokeswoman for Sun Hung Kai said the company would release a statement shortly.

The Kwok brothers, co-chairmen of property developer Sun Hung Kai, were arrested and later released in late March on suspicion of corruption in a high-profile case launched by Hong Kong's anti-graft agency the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC).

It was not immediately clear if the share suspension was related to the ongoing investigations. Sun Hung Kai shares have fallen by about 15 percent since news of the arrest broke in March.

An ICAC spokeswoman on Friday said the agency had no comment when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Alex Frew McMillan; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by John Mair and Ian Geoghegan)