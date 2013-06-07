LONDON China's Dalian Wanda is in talks to buy British yacht maker Sunseeker in the latest example of a Chinese company snapping up a foreign luxury brand.

"Sunseeker is in discussions with a third party over the sale of a majority stake in the business," the yacht maker said in a statement on Friday.

A company source confirmed a Financial Times report that Wanda was expected to complete a 300 million pound takeover by the end of the month.

Set up in the 1970s, Sunseeker employs around 2,300 people in and around Poole on the south coast of England. It is majority-owned by Irish private equity company FL Partners.

Prices for its luxury boats start at 400,000 pounds and its new top of the range 155 Yacht costs 20 million pounds. Former Formula One boss Eddie Jordan is the first person to buy one.

Chinese companies have started to acquire top brands as a shortcut to global success. There is also growing demand for luxury in mainland China, where new marinas line the country's southern coast.

Wanda is following in the wake of Chinese machinery maker Shandong Heavy Industry Group which took over Italian yacht maker Ferretti last year.

Wanda itself is the largest cinema owner in the world after buying U.S. chain AMC for $2.6 billion (1.6 billion pounds) last year.

Sunseeker has cushioned itself against the global downturn by expanding in Latin American, Russia and Asian markets. It plans to remain based in Poole and retain its existing workforce if a deal goes through.

