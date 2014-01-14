European shares dip as Dutch vote and Fed loom, FTSE bucks trend
LONDON European shares fell on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. interest rate decision later in the week.
TOKYO Shares in Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd (2587.T) climbed 2.3 percent to 3,355 yen on Tuesday morning, outperforming the broader market, after parent Suntory Holdings said it would buy U.S. spirits company Beam Inc BEAM.N for $13.6 billion (8.2 billion pounds).
The Nikkei benchmark .N225 lost 2.5 percent in early trade after a surprisingly weak U.S. jobs report on Friday. Monday was a public holiday in Japan.
LONDON British insurer Prudential reported a record 2016 operating profit of 4.3 billion pounds on Tuesday, as growth in its Asia and U.S. operations outweighed a decline in its domestic market.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve, which has struggled to stoke inflation since the financial crisis and up until now raised rates less frequently than it and markets expected, may be about to hit the accelerator on rate hikes.