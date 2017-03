A woman purchases a Suntory beverage from a vending machine in Tokyo in this September 10, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao/Files

TOKYO Suntory Holdings Ltd's food and non-alcoholic beverage unit has decided to issue 93 million new shares as part of its initial public offering, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd said its parent will also offer 26 million shares in the unit.

