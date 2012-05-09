NEW YORK SunTrust Banks Inc (STI.N) is in talks to sell RidgeWorth Investments, just two years after an auction of its multi-boutique asset management failed, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

The Atlanta-based regional bank is early in the process and is in talks with private equity firms with the possibility of a management buyout in the works, said two of the sources. All three sources did not want to be identified because they were told the informational confidentially.

A SunTrust spokesman declined to comment.

RidgeWorth has $48.6 billion (30.11 billion pounds) in assets under management, according to the firm's Web site.

SunTrust, which suffered large losses due to the financial crisis, was one of the few large U.S. banks whose capital plans, including raising dividends and initiating stock buybacks, was rejected by the Federal Reserve Board earlier this year as part of its stress-test reviews.

The bank is trying again to sell the asset management business to raise cash and because it does not see it core to its business, one of the sources said.

SunTrust tried to sell its asset management business, which includes six managers and its own RidgeWorth Funds, to Henderson Group PLC (HGGH.L) in 2010, but those talks fell apart. At that time, reports had put a possible purchase price at between $300 million and $400 million.

In July 2010, the firm sold its $17 billion money market fund business to Federated Investors (FII.N).

(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel, Paritosh Bansal; Editing by Gary Hill)