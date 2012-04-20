Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
LONDON SuperGroup (SGP.L), the British company behind the Superdry fashion brand, warned on year profit again, this time blaming "arithmetic errors" and timing issues in its wholesale business as well as lower margins in its retail business.
The firm, whose clothes are a favourite of celebrities such as David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio and Zac Efron, said on Friday it expected pretax profit of about 43 million pounds for the year to April 29.
In February the firm had forecast an outcome of about 50 million pounds.
SuperGroup said arithmetic errors in its forecast of the wholesale business amounted to 2.5 million pounds, while 2.0 million pounds of wholesale sales were now expected to be pushed into the 2012/13 year.
A further 2 million pounds shortfall was attributed to the mix of sales through its various retail channels impacting margins as well as an increase in operating costs.
The firm said retail sales were in line with expectations and the factors identified would have a minimal impact on projections for the 2012/13 year.
SuperGroup issued a profit warning last October. That one was blamed on the botched implementation of a warehouse IT system upgrade that left stores short of stock.
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is mulling changes to how it calculates U.S. trade deficits in a way that would likely help bolster political arguments to renegotiate key trade deals, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people involved in the discussions.