LONDON SuperGroup (SGP.L), the British company behind the Superdry fashion brand, lost over a third of its market value following a second profit alert in seven months which it attributed in part to "arithmetic errors" in its wholesale business.

Shares in the firm, whose clothes are a favourite of celebrities such as David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio and Pippa Middleton, slumped up to 46 percent after the warning on Friday, which analysts labelled "a calamity".

A profit alert last October was blamed on the botched implementation of a warehouse IT system upgrade that left stores short of stock.

SuperGroup said it now expected pretax profit of about 43 million pounds ($69 million) for the year to April 29, compared with 50 million pounds predicted in February.

Arithmetic errors in its forecast for the wholesale business amounted to 2.5 million pounds of the profit shortfall.

"A number in the forecast was in with the wrong sign on it ... There should have been a negative, there was a plus. That clearly makes quite a big swing," said a spokesman for the firm.

Chief Executive Julian Dunkerton told Reuters the error had only come to light over the last 36 hours.

"It was a mistake by a human being and obviously came as a complete surprise to me," he said, adding that new chief financial officer, Shaun Wills, who starts on Monday, will review the firm's financial controls and forecasting.

"This is about our internal information and getting it correct. Obviously we are going to be punished for that mistake. I'm determined to make sure that it doesn't happen again," said the CEO.

SuperGroup said that due to the timing of customer orders over the year-end period, a further 2.0 million pounds of wholesale profit will now fall in 2012/13 rather than in 2011/12.

It also said that although retail sales of its trademark T-shirts, hooded tops, check shirts and jogging bottoms were trading in line with expectations, higher sales through the Internet and outlet shops had impacted profit margins.

This factor, along with increased operating costs in order to ensure the firm had the correct stock in place and investment in the management team, accounted for a further 2 million pound hit to profit.

Dunkerton denied the appeal of the Superdry brand was waning.

"I think the appeal of the Superdry brand is as strong as ever," he said.

"And with the product and design push that we're having this coming year I'm actually far more excited about the future than I probably have been for a while."

SuperGroup was one of 2010's most successful stock market flotations. After listing at 500 pence its shares rocketed to a high of 1,899 pence in February last year after a string of stellar sales figures.

But a poorly received trading statement in May and October's profit alert prompted a dramatic reversal.

Its shares were down 37 percent at 360 pence at 1436 GMT, valuing the business at about 294 million pounds.

"We had put faith in the growth story but are placing our estimates and recommendation under review," said analysts at Singer Capital Markets, which previously was a buyer of the stock.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Cowell)