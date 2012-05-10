LONDON SuperGroup (SGP.L), the British company behind the Superdry fashion label, insisted the appeal of its brand was not on the wane, even though sales growth slowed for the fourth quarter in a row.

"I'm fully confident that the brand is strong and healthy and alive," chief executive Julian Dunkerton told Reuters on Thursday.

"You have to remember we have grown by 675 percent in four years and we are now building up the structure to assist us going forward," he said.

Last month SuperGroup lost over a third of its market value after its third profit warning in a year, attributed in part to "arithmetic errors".

That setback followed stock availability issues in spring 2011 and the botched implementation of a warehouse IT system upgrade last autumn that left stores short of stock.

The litany of mistakes has led some analysts to label SuperGroup shares uninvestable, and with 63 percent of its equity held by management and directors some have raised the possibility of the firm returning to private hands through a management buyout or sale to private equity.

Dunkerton dismissed such a scenario. "I'm determined to make this work in the structure that we exist in," he said.

"I feel very strongly that the team around us will now deliver a solid path for growth," said the CEO, highlighting the recent appointments of Shaun Wills as chief financial officer and Susanne Given as chief operating officer.

The firm, whose clothes are a favourite of celebrities such as David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio and Pippa Middleton, said total sales rose 14.1 percent to 75.2 million pounds (75 million pounds) in the 13 weeks to April 29, its fiscal fourth quarter.

The slowdown from third quarter growth of 25.3 percent was blamed on the tough retail environment.

SuperGroup, which maintained its profit guidance, said retail sales of its trademark T-shirts, hooded tops, check shirts and jogging bottoms rose 24.7 percent, with sales from stores open at least a year flat. Wholesale sales growth slowed to 4.4 percent.

The firm was one of 2010's most successful stock market flotations. After listing at 500 pence its shares rocketed to a high of 1,899 pence in February last year after a string of stellar sales figures. But poorly received trading statements in May and October prompted a dramatic reversal.

The stock was up 2.9 percent at 316 pence at 9.40 a.m., valuing the business at around 270 million pounds.

"Whilst we don't believe the brand is dead, we accept that until confidence in forecasts and management's ability to deliver on reliable expectations materially improves the stock remains uninvestable for many," said Singer Capital Markets analyst Mark Photiades.

