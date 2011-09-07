LONDON Youth fashion retailer SuperGroup (SGP.L) saw sales growth accelerate in its first quarter after it stalled in the spring, and directors displayed their confidence in the business by committing not to sell shares when lock-ups expire.

"We have all indicated that we will not be selling," Chief Executive Julian Dunkerton told Reuters on Wednesday, referring to the director lock-ups that were put in place when SuperGroup floated in March 2010 and expire on September 24.

Dunkerton said he was "excited" about the group's prospects even though it was operating against tough macro economic headwinds, with consumers grappling with price rises, muted wage growth and austerity measures.

Shares in the firm, whose Superdry clothes are a favourite of celebrities such as David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio and Zac Efron, rose 3 percent after it said total sales rose 66 percent to 54 million pounds in the 13 weeks to July 31.

That compares with growth of 61 percent and 87 percent in the previous two quarters respectively.

With its shares down 37 percent over the last six months, prior to Wednesday's update, the company was looking to win back investor confidence.

"Our ambition is to improve, improve, improve, be it the range, be it the store openings ... I do believe that on most fronts, if not all fronts, we are improving," said Dunkerton.

First-quarter retail sales of the firm's trademark T-shirts, hooded tops, check shirts and jogging bottoms rose 51 percent to 34 million pounds, while wholesale sales jumped 98 percent to 21 million pounds on the back of strong overseas demand for Superdry products.

The firm said its store roll-out plans, both in the UK, where it now has 64, and internationally, were on track.

SuperGroup was one of 2010's most successful stock market flotations. After listing at 500 pence 18 months ago, its shares rocketed to a high of 1,899 pence in February this year as it posted a procession of stellar sales figures.

But a poorly received fourth quarter trading statement in May prompted a dramatic reversal in its shares.

Shares in SuperGroup were up 29 pence at 1,018 pence at 0840 GMT, giving the firm a market capitalisation of about 804 million pounds.

Of the 10 brokerages that cover SuperGroup seven have "buy" recommendations and three a "sell."

"We are happy with our 70 million pounds (full-year pretax profit) forecast at this stage, given current momentum and the outerwear bias of the business," said Arden Partners analyst Nick Bubb.

Dunkerton said the first signs for autumn trading were "very positive," with new ranges of knitwear, jackets and accessories particularly well received.

The CEO said SuperGroup was "probably less affected than most" by the riots in several UK cities in August and dismissed the suggestion that the disorder could spark a public backlash against clothes associated with rioters and looters, such as hoodies.

"It has never ever crossed by mind," he added.

Separately on Wednesday, Sports Direct (SPD.L), Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer, said it would meet its full-year profit target, while Dixons DXNS.L, the UK's biggest electricals retailer, posted a 7 percent fall in first-quarter underlying sales.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Rhys Jones and Hans-Juergen Peters)