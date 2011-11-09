LONDON SuperGroup, the British company behind the Superdry fashion brand, is confident its distribution capability will return to normal levels later this month, its finance director said.

Last month the firm, whose clothes are a favourite of celebrities such as David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio and Zac Efron, said full-year profit would be hit by the botched implementation of a warehouse IT system upgrade that left stores short of stock.

Chas Howes said on Wednesday progress had been made restoring replenishment capability.

"We've stabilized our systems, we've tested them, we've got high integrity between the bits of systems that we bolted together. Our physical distribution is now working well," he told Reuters.

"We've done stock counts in the warehouse, so we know what we've got and where it is, and we're moving out to doing stock takes in our stores and the top 100 lines across the business."

Howes said the firm had beefed-up staff training and reinforced operating procedures.

"We're doing all the right things to get us in a position to clear the backlog of replenishment completely and get the store stocks in the right place ready for Christmas and we're on track to do that."

Howes was speaking after SuperGroup updated on second quarter trading.

Total sales of its trademark T-shirts, hooded tops, check shirts and jogging bottoms rose 42 percent to 82 million pounds in the 13 weeks to October 30.

That compares with growth of 66 percent in its first quarter.

The slowdown reflected the disruption to UK stores.

SuperGroup was one of 2010's most successful stock market flotations. After listing at 500 pence 20 months ago, its shares rocketed to a high of 1,899 pence in February this year after a procession of stellar sales figures.

A poorly received fourth quarter trading statement in May and October's profit warning prompted a dramatic reversal.

The stock was up 2.8 percent at 744.25 pence at 1420 GMT, valuing the business at 597 million pounds.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Mark Potter)