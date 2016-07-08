LONDON Europe's traditional airlines, already challenged by budget rivals, could face a new threat at the business-class end of the market later this year when Surf Air Europe starts flying.

Venture capital-backed Surf Air Europe will start connecting London to Geneva, Zurich and Cannes from October, operating a subscription-model where customers pay a 2,500 pound ($3,250) monthly fee for unlimited travel.

Although small scale - Surf Air Europe will initially fly three eight-seater aircraft - the new service could take some of British Airways's (ICAG.L) and Swiss International Air Lines's (LHAG.DE) most lucrative customers away: those who tend to fly business class and pay extra for flexible tickets.

Surf Air Europe, headquartered in London, will try to imitate what its sister company, Surf Air, has done in California. Launched three years ago, that company now has 3,000 members and is due to start making a profit in the next quarter.

In California, about 85 percent of Surf Air members previously flew on commercial airlines commuting between cities such as San Francisco and Los Angeles, the chief executive of Surf Air Europe told Reuters in an interview.

"Typically our members would expect to join and fly every week," said Simon Talling-Smith, a former British Airways and Travelzoo executive.

The attraction for members is that Surf Air will fly from private terminals, meaning passengers do not have to spend so much time in the airport. In London, it will fly from Luton Airport, 35 miles from the capital.

"We give frequent travellers back a lot of time," Talling-Smith said. "They can show up at one of our terminals only 15 minutes before the flight."

The 2,500 pound monthly fee compares with a last minute, flexible business class ticket between London and Zurich for about 500 pounds.

The start-up is in the process of raising about 10 million pounds from venture capital backers including U.S.-based Anthem and IVP. Later this month, Surf Air Europe will then choose between the Bombardier Learjet and the Citation CJ4, planning to lease an initial three planes, with three to follow next year.

Surf Air Europe said Britain's vote last month to leave the European Union would not impact its plans.

"We don't think there'll be a major effect," Talling-Smith said.

