She belongs -- women's world surfing champion Carissa Moore has created a voluminous barrel of history by becoming the first female to compete against the men in the famed Triple Crown in Hawaii.

This is no small deal.

Hawaii is the traditional proving ground for surfers, the gung-ho place where respect is gained and lost, where the men have always been separated from the boys... until the arrival of surfing's No.1 daughter.

She was more than a lamb to the slaughter. A fairytale result failed to materialise because the waves were somewhere between inconsistent and non-existent -- Mother Nature can be frustratingly unhelpful like that -- but one ferocious backhand snap showed Moore has all the weaponry required to make inroads in her next battle of the sexes at the Vans World Cup of Surfing at Sunset Beach from Friday.

Moore came last in a four-person heat at the Hawaiian Pro on Tuesday. She was frustrated, disappointed and angry, and her reaction told the real story.

This was no Michelle Wie missing the cut by 14 shots at the 2007 Sony Open, out-gunned, out-classed and out of there. This was a young woman who expected to win against the men, who almost demanded it of herself, who will fight tooth and nail to make amends at Sunset.

"Pretty disappointed with myself and my performance," she said. "Even surfing with the girls, I probably wouldn't have won. My performance did not meet my standards. I learn a lot when I lose, though, it gets me fired up.

"Definitely the guys bring a different vibe even if the girls on tour can get pretty aggressive, too. You can't do worse than fourth place, so going to Sunset, if we can get a few more waves, awesome. It'll be a different wave and a clean slate."

PRESSURE-FREE

Surfing's Triple Crown is a three-leg sweep of Hawaiian events that bows only to the world championship for prestige. Moore, a 19-year-old from Honolulu, put a white singlet over her green wetsuit. Any waves? Not enough. She paddled out at Haleiwa.

Hawaii's former world champion Sunny Garcia was among those taking a spot on the sand to cast a curious eye. If Moore lacked respect, if the whole thing was going down like some sort of cheap publicity stunt, Garcia would have been the first to turn his back. He watched every second.

Moore was drawn against Roy Powers, Ian Gentil and Cory Lopez. They looked like the sharks circling at the start of the movie Jaws.

The nerves were extreme. Flustered, all three men took off on the same opening wave. Interference was ruled against Lopez. Australian Jack Freestone had won the preceding heat. "I wouldn't want to be against Carissa," he said. "She's an amazing surfer and deserves to be here. She can beat guys."

Hawaii's big-wave expert Mark Healey added: "She's definitely good enough. I don't want her in my draw. There's no winning that heat." Moore felt pressure-free. "Everyone expects me to lose," she said in the build-up. "It's win-win. I take it as a compliment when people say I surf like a man. I feel like I can hold my own. I'll find out soon enough."

Any waves? Not really. The only turn she could make, she did, the flashing white board, the arc of spray. Powers was coming last until an eight-point ride fell in his lap. A former winner at Haleiwa, Powers recorded ten points to beat Gentil (8.5), Lopez (7.5) and Moore (5.6).

UNFORGIVING MAN'S WORLD

"Carissa is one of the best people to have represented Hawaii," Powers said. "She's an absolute sweetheart of a person and as a Hawaiian, I feel privileged to have been in a heat with her. I was as nervous as I've ever been. She's a world champion at a time when women's surfing is out of this world. I've surfed with her before, free-surfing outside of competition, and she's smoked me.

"The waves were a shame. I want to see her get the chance to open up. She'll get that at Sunset. Carissa is only starting to create her story."

The women's world tour was slashed to a paltry seven events this year because of a lack of sponsors. "One of my goals is to bring awareness to the fact we don't have women's events in Hawaii this year," Moore said.

"I wish I could have made more of a hurrah, but my point is still the same. The girls were sitting on the beach saying they wished they could go out there in one of our own events. I hope and cross my fingers and pray that we get events back next year."

Moore can succeed in an unforgiving man's world. She has a relatively strong build, extreme levels of skill and utter fearlessness. When former world champion Layne Beachley lined up against the revered Andy Irons in Newcastle, Australia, in 2006, Irons was openly critical of her participation.

Moore has been spared any rumblings of discontent. In truth, every last surfer in the Triple Crown is terrified of losing to her. She really does belong. How do we know? More importantly, how does she know? Because she walked away bristling with all that frustration, disappointment and anger.

(Editing by Ossian Shine)