WASHINGTON Aaron Alexis, the 34-year-old suspected shooter behind Monday's rampage at the U.S. Navy Yard in Washington, served full time in the U.S. Navy's Reserve from May 2007 to January 2011, a Navy official told Reuters.

It was still unclear whether Alexis was working at the U.S. Navy Yard in a civilian capacity at the time of the incident, the official added.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart)