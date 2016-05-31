Suzuki Motor Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Osamu Suzuki attends a news conference at the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry in Tokyo, Japan May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) said on Tuesday that 14 of its branded models were affected by incorrect fuel tests, down from the 16 it initially reported.

Twelve other models sold under other brands were also affected, it said but it reiterated that employees did not intend to manipulate fuel economy data to gain better readings.

Earlier this month, Japan's No. 4 automaker by sales said it had used the wrong tests to calculate the mileage for vehicle models going back to 2010, submitting figures compiled from indoor tests performed on individual parts, rather than vehicle road tests.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)