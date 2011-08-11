LONDON Meagre cash reserves and a tough market for disposals look likely to limit SVG Capital's investment in private equity firm Permira's latest buyout fund, which launches this autumn.

Listed investment firm SVG (SVI.L) could face questions from analysts about new investment plans on Friday, when it releases half-year results likely to show continued improvement in asset valuations, a key measure for private equity.

SVG has been inextricably tied to Permira PERM.UL, which accounts for about 80 percent of its investment portfolio and for which it is seen by many as a listed proxy.

SVG was by far the largest investor in Permira's current fund, originally pledging 2.8 billion euros (1.7 billion pounds) in 2006.

But without the buyout firm selling assets and generating significant proceeds, SVG will have little or no money to invest in the successor fund, said Iain Scouller, analyst at Oriel Securities.

"If cash is slow coming back, investors tend to put the brakes on new commitments. I think the key thing for Permira is to get cash back to investors," Scouller said.

SVG's chief executive Lynn Fordham said in February she expected an increase in proceeds from disposals over the course of 2011.

But with volatility returning to the markets in recent days, some bankers and private equity professionals are predicting a difficult end to the year.

Permira is currently looking for buyers for animal feeds business Provimi, television production company All3Media and is considering listing NDS, the pay-TV technology company it co-owns with News Corp.

The value of Permira -- and SVG -- investments have rebounded strongly, having been hit hard during the credit crisis.

SVG said asset values rose 11 percent in the first quarter, thanks to large write-ups for fashion group Valentino Hugo Boss and Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment.

Scouller is expecting a similar rise in valuations in the second quarter to 375-390 pence, driven again by Hong Kong-listed Galaxy (0027.HK), which has seen its shares more than double since the start of the year.

Permira is to start raising a new 6.5 billion euro ($9.2 billion) buyout fund in September, people familiar with the situation have said, a far cry from the 11.1 billion it initially raised in 2006, but in line with amounts being targeted by peers such as BC Partners BCPRT.UL and Cinven CINV.UL.

(Reporting by Simon Meads; Editing by Will Waterman)