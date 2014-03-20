Nick Hayek Jr (R) Swatch Group Chief Executive shows a new Swatch model to his sister Nayla Hayek, Group Chair of the Board, before the Swiss watch maker annual news conference in Plan-Les-Ouates near Geneva March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA Swatch Group UHR.VX expects sales in China to grow in local currencies this year, its chief executive said at the world's biggest watchmaker's annual results conference on Thursday.

"I see growth in China, but in local currencies because the current problems everywhere in the world put upward pressure on the Swiss franc," Nick Hayek told journalists at jewellery brand Harry Winston's factory in Plan-les-Ouates near Geneva.

Executives of the group's high-end brands, such as Breguet and Omega, said sales had turned positive since the beginning of the year.

Watchmakers sold less in China last year after the government cracked down on illegitimate gift-giving of luxury items, but Swatch has fared better than others because it is less exposed to the high-end segment.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)