Swatch watches are displayed in front of a shop at the central station in Zurich February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

CORGEMONT Swatch's UHR.VX chief executive said on Thursday the Swiss watchmaker's outlook for 2015 was "excellent", despite the recent surge in the value of the Swiss franc following the removal of a cap on the currency's value against the euro.

"We see excellent sales and very good results everywhere in the world," Swatch Chief Executive Nick Hayek said at a news conference for the company's full-year results.

"This is not only in turnover but also in profit," he said. "After the (initial) shock the dollar and euro and all the other currencies increased in value compared to the Swiss franc."

