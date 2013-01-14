ZURICH Watchmaker Swatch Group UHR.VX could generate more than 9 billion Swiss francs (6.1 billion pounds) in sales in 2013 after snapping up high-end jewellery maker Harry Winston, its chief executive said.

"Harry Winston has the potential to generate more than a billion francs sales and 250 million francs net profit in about 4-5 years," Nick Hayek told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

"If watches continue to grow as dynamically as in 2012, 9 billion franc sales are within reach in 2013. Now in view of this acquisition, it can of course be even more," he said.

He said Harry Winston's watch and jewellery business was a great match for Swatch's portfolio, which also comprises Omega, Tissot and Swatch watches.

"All our brands are watch brands and we were missing a brand that has a great and credible history in jewellery," he said, adding the brand's strong presence in the important American and Japanese markets was also key.

"It is very important for us to secure access to a transparent diamonds source. We are therefore planning to create a joint-venture with the new company Dominion Diamond Corporation for all our brands, also for diamond polishing," Hayek said.

Swatch Group posted sales of 8.1 billion Swiss francs for 2012 last week.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)