BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
ZURICH Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group said on Monday Tiffany & Co (TIF.N) had served it with a 541.9 million-Swiss franc 376 million pounds counterclaim in a legal dispute with the U.S. jeweller over a severed cooperation agreement.
Swatch Group, the world's largest watchmaker, said in September it had ended its alliance with Tiffany and would sue for damages.
The partnership, in which Swatch agreed to design and produce watches for Tiffany, was begun in late 2007. Swatch said its damages claim was for 3.8 billion francs.
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
NEW YORK Oil prices slid nearly 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.