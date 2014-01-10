ZURICH Swatch Group UHR.VX expects double-digit sales growth in 2014 thanks to an easing comparative base and an improvement in demand in mainland China, its head told Reuters on Friday.

"Swatch Group will have double-digit growth also if mainland China is only growing single-digit. We are strong in all regions of the world," Chief Executive Nick Hayek said in a telephone interview after the group released full-year sales.

He said the group's main brand, Omega, would see stronger growth in 2014 than in 2013, thanks to the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, of which Omega is a sponsor, the launch of an antimagnetic watch and an improved retail and distribution network.

Hayek said Omega had sold less in mainland China last year but growth for the brand in that market was about to turn positive.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)