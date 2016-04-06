FTSE at three-week high, mid-caps hit fresh record
LONDON British shares gained on Tuesday, outpacing European markets, while mid and small-caps hit fresh record highs with strong gains from JD Sports and Balfour Beatty driving the index.
ZURICH Swatch (UHR.S) named Raynald Aeschlimann to head its Omega watch brand after its long-time president announced plans on Wednesday to retire.
Stephen Urquhart, a 69-year-old dual British-Swiss citizen, is resigning his leadership post at Omega but will remain "available for special projects," the Swiss watchmaker said in a statement.
Aeschlimann, Urquhart's second-in-command, takes over at the maker of Speedmaster and Seamaster timepieces as the Swiss watch industry is being buffeted by twin forces: low oil prices, hurting Russian and Middle Eastern sales, and slowing Chinese economic growth.
Omega has been among bright spots for Swatch of late, posting strong sales during this year's Lunar New Year holiday - Hong Kong is the biggest market for timepieces - even as demand for the company's higher-end watches that include Breguet were sluggish.
Aeschlimann has been vice president of sales at Omega since 2001 and on Swatch's extended group management board since 2013.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON British shares gained on Tuesday, outpacing European markets, while mid and small-caps hit fresh record highs with strong gains from JD Sports and Balfour Beatty driving the index.
HONG KONG The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Tuesday it had ordered the local branch of private bank Coutts & Co Ltd to pay a fine of HK$7 million (724,295 pounds) for breaching anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist rules.