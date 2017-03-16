Nick Hayek CEO and Chairman of the Board of the Swatch Group attends the Swiss watchmaker's annual news conference in Biel, Switzerland March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A display shows the strength of the Swatch Group since 2010 during the Swiss watchmaker's annual news conference in Biel, Switzerland March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Nick Hayek CEO and Chairman of the Board of the Swatch Group shows a new Swatch during the Swiss watchmaker's annual news conference in Biel, Switzerland March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

FILE PHOTO: Watches of Swiss watchmaker Swatch are displayed at a shop at the Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich, Switzerland July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD PACKAGE Ð SEARCH BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD MARCH 13 FOR ALL IMAGES

BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group (UHR.S) has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.

"The first two and a half months of 2017 showed strong growth, particularly in Asia," Nick Hayek told a news conference to present the company's full-year results, already released in February.

Swiss watchmakers are grappling with declining sales in their biggest markets -- Hong Kong and the United States -- and tourist shoppers avoiding Europe for fear of extremist attacks, but recently watch shipments to mainland China turned the corner.

The company's finance chief said Swatch Group had chosen to do a share buyback last year to avoid negative interest on its cash position.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)