ZURICH Swatch Group UHR.VX, the world's largest watchmaker, shrugged off the impact of the strong Swiss franc to post record sales in 2011 and said it is confident of more growth in 2012.

The group, which is best known for its colourful plastic Swatch watches, said on Tuesday sales rose 21.7 percent at constant rates in 2011 compared to the previous year to a new record of 7.143 billion Swiss francs (4.7 billion pounds).

This compares with a forecast for 6.6 billion francs in 2011 sales by analysts at Kepler.

Dampening expectations of a slowdown in the watch industry, the maker of high-end watch brands such as Omega and Blancpain said in a statement it experienced the strongest turnover in the group's history in December 2011.

"Despite the strongly negative currency impact during the course of the year and our traditionally defensive policy concerning price increases, group management expects good results for operating profit and net income," Swatch said.

The Swiss franc hit record highs against the dollar and euro in 2011 and flirted with parity against the single currency in August, prompting the Swiss National Bank to impose a cap of 1.20 francs to the euro to try and alleviate the pain on exporters.

The watch industry has weathered the strong Swiss franc well, buoyed by strong demand in Asia, and watch exports rose 16.2 percent in December, compared to a 3.8 percent rise year-on-year in exports overall.

Swatch said the strong currency weighed on sales by 10.8 percent in 2011. Growth was strong in all regions and price segments thanks to investment in retail activities and marketing campaigns around the world, it said.

The group, which also supplies most of the parts and movements to the Swiss watch industry, said sales in its production segment rose 32.6 percent to 2.015 million Swiss franc. It said, however, it was still grappling with production bottlenecks, despite expanding capacity.

Swatch said 2012 would be "a major challenge," but it was confident of generating qualitative growth in 2012, after a positive start in all regions and price segments in January.

