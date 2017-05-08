STOCKHOLM Swedish security guards detained a man trying to enter a restricted area in Stockholm on Monday, a police spokeswoman said, and a newspaper report said the man was wrestled to the ground outside the cabinet office building.

Sweden is on high alert after a truck driver mowed down pedestrians on a busy Stockholm street last month, killing five people and injuring scores.

Security personnel on Monday drew their weapons and wrestled the man to the ground after he tried to enter the cabinet office building in central Stockholm, Swedish tabloid Expressen reported.

"Security personnel have detained a man and police have since taken over," police spokeswoman Eva Nilsson told Reuters.

"The man is suspected of violence against a security officer and for entering a restricted area," she said, but gave no further information.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Johan Sennero; Editing by Janet Lawrence)