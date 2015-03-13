STOCKHOLM Julian Assange's Swedish lawyer welcomed prosecutors' request on Friday to interview the WikiLeaks founder in London over allegations of sexual assault, but said the process could take some time.

"We welcome and see it also as a big victory ... for Julian Assange that what we have demanded is finally going to happen," Per Samuelson, Assange's lawyer, told Reuters..

He said, however, the request was accompanied by a number of formal requirements including that both Britain and Ecuador give their permission for the interview.

"That means that could take time, despite the fact that we are in a hurry."

Assange has been stuck inside the South American country's London embassy since June 2012 to avoid a British extradition to Sweden. Sweden wants to question him on allegations of sexual assault and rape, which he denies.

The Australian says he fears that if Britain extradited him to Sweden he would then be extradited to the United States where he could be tried for one of the largest information leaks in U.S. history.

