STOCKHOLMNo arrests have been made in connection with the incident on Friday in which a truck drove into a crowd in central Stockholm, killing and injuring several people, the Swedish police said on Friday on their website.

"No one has been arrested currently," the police said in a statement.

"Given what has happened in other parts of Europe, we cannot currently exclude that this is a terrorist crime."

