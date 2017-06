Tow trucks pull away the beer truck that crashed into the department store Ahlens after plowing down the Drottninggatan Street in central Stockholm, Sweden, April 8, 2017. Maja Suslin/TT News Agency/via Reuters

STOCKHOLM Police have found explosives in the truck used in the attack in Stockholm, Swedish television said on Saturday citing multiple unnamed police sources.

Swedish public broadcaster SVT said that police had found a bag containing explosives.

The head of the Swedish Security Police told Swedish TV4 that he could not confirm whether explosives had been found.

(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)