Since Brexit vote, Europeans warm again to EU
BRUSSELS Europeans think much better of the EU now than they did a year ago when Britons dealt the Union a heavy blow by voting to leave, a survey showed on Thursday.
STOCKHOLM Swedish prosecutors said on Tuesday they had released a second suspect detained over possible involvement in a truck attack in Stockholm this month in which four people were killed.
They said the person, who was detained on Sunday and has not been identified, was no longer a suspect in the case.
As well as the four deaths, 15 people were injured on April 7 when a truck ran into pedestrians on a shopping street before crashing into a department store in the centre of the capital.
The suspected driver, a failed asylum seeker from Uzbekistan, remains in custody.
WYOMING, Ohio An American university student who was returned to the United States this week after being held in North Korea for 17 months has a severe brain injury and is in a state of "unresponsive wakefulness," doctors said on Thursday.
DOHA A $12 billion deal to buy U.S. F-15 fighter jets shows Qatar has deep-rooted support from Washington, a Qatari official said on Thursday, despite President Donald Trump's repeated accusations that Doha supports terrorism.