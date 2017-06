OSLO Police in Norway's largest cities and at Oslo's airport will be carrying weapons until further notice following an attack in Stockholm on Friday, Norwegian police said in a tweet.

Police officers in Norway, which borders Sweden, do not usually carry guns on them.

In Finland, police increased patrols in the capital Helsinki.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo and Tuomas Forsell in Helsinki, editing by Terje Solsvik)