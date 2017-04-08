Soldier killed in Welsh firing range incident
LONDON A soldier died after an incident at a firing range in Wales and three others were wounded, Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday.
STOCKHOLM Swedish police has placed the man confirmed to be detained after the Stockholm truck attack on Friday under prolonged arrest, it said on its webpage early on Saturday.
The police also said cordons around the crime scene in central Stockholm would remain in place until all investigative measures had been completed.
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
LONDON A soldier died after an incident at a firing range in Wales and three others were wounded, Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday.
LONDON Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said he no longer planned to deliver a high-profile speech later on Thursday because of a deadly fire which struck a London tower block on Wednesday.
LONDON British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.