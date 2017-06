STOCKHOLM Swedish prosecutors said on Saturday a man detained in connection with a truck attack in the capital had been arrested on the strongest degree of suspicion of committing a terror crime.

Sweden's legal system has several degrees regarding the strength of suspicion.

"One person has been arrested on suspicion of terrorist crimes through murder," Karin Rosander, press spokesperson at the prosecutors office told Reuters.

(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom, editing by Niklas Pollard)