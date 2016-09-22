Civil Defence members with blood on their shirts stand after double airstrikes on the rebel held Bab al-Nairab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Civil defence members carry a casualty after an airstrike at a field hospital in the rebel held area of al-Sukari district of Aleppo, Syria April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Members of the Civil Defence rescue children after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

A civil defence member carries an injured baby that survived from under debris at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Marshamsha, in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

STOCKHOLM A volunteer group in Syria that has rescued thousands of people from buildings bombed in the civil war were among the winners of the Right Livelihood Award, the prize-giving foundation said on Thursday.

The Syria Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, shared the award with Egyptian feminist and human rights activist Mozn Hassan, Russia's Svetlana Gannushkina, who campaigns for the rights of migrants and refugees, and independent Turkish newspaper Cumhuriyet.

"They come in after the bombs have fallen and free people from the ruins, from the rubble of the houses that have been bombed," Ole von Uexkull, executive director of Right Livelihood Award Foundation, said of the White Helmets.

"Many in Syria believe that hopefully, when there's a peace accord, the white helmets will be the ones who help to rebuild the country from the ruins."

The award is sometimes known as Sweden's alternative Nobel prize. The four laureates will share a cash award of 3 million Swedish crowns (£269,262).

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton/Jeremy Gaunt)