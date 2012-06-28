STOCKHOLM Sweden wants its biggest eight banks and credit institutions to hold enough liquid assets to cope with 30 days of capital outflows and market stress from 2013, two years earlier than planned in the rest of Europe, the bank regulator said on Thursday.

The proposal by the Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) to require banks to hold so-called liquidity buffers against market stress is part of Sweden's efforts to reduce risk in its financial sector, which is about five times the size of the country's economic output, according to the International Monetary Fund.

"The dependence of the big Swedish banks on short-term market financing means that their liquidity situation can quickly worsen if worries on the financial markets rise," the FSA said in its proposal.

"That means that as well as high requirements for bank capital a robust framework for liquidity risks has a high priority in strengthening the stability of the Sweden financial system," it added.

The authorities have already moved faster than the rest of Europe in imposing tougher capital rules as they seek to make sure the big bank sector can cope with the sort of turmoil which hit markets after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

Sweden's top banks are Nordea, Handelsbanken, Swedbank and SEB. Danske Bank is also present in the country. A state-owned group, SBAB, is a sizeable player in the mortgage market.

The FSA said the liquidity proposal affected banks with a balance-sheet total as of 30 September of the previous year that is higher than 100 billion crowns ($14.15 billion), which it said meant eight companies would be affected by the new rule.

The FSA and central bank have long highlighted the risks faced by Swedish banks due to their dependence on funding from markets, particular in foreign currency.

The FSA has also been working on a plan to make banks set aside more funds to cover risks from mortgage lending, traditionally considered the least risky of Swedish banks' lending, but the size of which has begun to cause worries.

It said in a separate statement that its proposal for risk weighting for mortgages, due before the mid-year summer break, had now been postponed as negotiations at European Union level on capital coverage rules were still going on.

($1 = 7.0687 Swedish crowns)

