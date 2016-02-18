Ismail Zengin, Chairman of the Turkish association, shows a damaged office, the day after an explosion in Fittja, south west of Stockholm, February 18, 2016. No one was injured in the blast according to the police. REUTERS/Erik Nylander/TT News Agency

STOCKHOLM An explosion severely damaged part of a building that housed a Turkish cultural association in a Stockholm suburb late on Wednesday but no one was injured, police said.

Police said all the windows of the centre were blown out and that technicians were on site to investigate the cause. The centre was located in the basement of a building in Fittja, in southwest Stockholm.

"No one was inside. No one was injured. It had been locked since earlier in the evening," a police spokesman said.

No one has been arrested and there are currently no suspects, he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, 28 people were killed and dozens wounded in Turkey's capital Ankara when a car laden with explosives detonated next to military buses near the armed forces' headquarters, parliament and other government buildings.

(Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by John Stonestreet and Sandra Maler)