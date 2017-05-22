An exterior view shows Landvetter Airport, which is evacuated after a bag was left near an information desk, outside Gothenburg, Sweden, May 22, 2017. TT News Agency/Adam Ihse/via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM An airport outside the western Swedish city of Gothenburg was evacuated after a bag in the arrivals hall showed indications it contained explosives, local news agency TT reported late on Monday.

The airport outside Gothenburg, Sweden's second biggest city, halted its last departing flight and evacuated the arrivals hall after a bag left near the information desk showed signs it contained explosives.

"We made an announcement for the bag but no one came for it. A scan later showed an indication of explosives," Anders Porlieus, press chief for airport operator Swedavia told TT.

Porelius added that there was no actual evidence of explosives and that there were no known threats against the airport.

Police bomb technicians were on their way to investigate the bag.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander)