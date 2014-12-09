STOCKHOLM Swedish police on Tuesday briefly evacuated parts of the country's main airport, Stockholm Arlanda, after a bomb threat, it said.

Police said it had seized but not arrested an apparently mentally instable man after he made a bomb threat to an airplane. Cordons were lifted after police finished searching an airport gate and moved the plane to finalise a search.

Airport operator Swedavia said on its website that flights at Arlanda, which is situated north of the capital, were resuming but warned there may be delays throughout the afternoon.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)